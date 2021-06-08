Aiden Gobaira, Several Notre Dame Recruits Move Up in Latest Rivals Rankings

Rivals released the latest update to their rankings for the class of 2022 today – at least the updates for the top 250 – and several Notre Dame recruits/commits saw their rankings jump. Defensive end Aiden Gobaira saw the most dramatic jump after previously being a 3-star recruit but now finding himself in the top 250 and the recipient of a brand-new 4th star.

Before Tuesday’s rankings release, Gobaira was one of the lowest-rated Notre Dame commitments by the recruiting services. That changed today with Gobaiara jumping all the up to #249 overall after an impressive junior season this spring. Gobaira didn’t play in the fall but started to blow up this spring, and as a result, his recruiting ranking now much more closely aligns with his tape and offer list. Don’t be surprised if Gobaira continues to move up in the rankings over the next 7-8 months.

Gobaira wasn’t the only commitment to see a bump in the rankings, though. Offensive lineman Joey Tanona moved up 14 spots to #187 overall, Ty Chan moved up 18 to 191 overall, and Joshua Burnham moved up a single spot to #140.

While those four all moved up in the rankings, one commit did see a sizeable drop. Tyson Ford fell 21 spots but still landed in the top 100 overall at #91. Running back Jadarian Prince fell seven spots to #237 overall.

Overall, though, the news out of the updated rankings has been more positive than negative for Notre Dame commits.

However, several targets that Notre Dame is thought to have a great shot to land also saw good jumps in the rankings. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed moved up 17 spots and is now inside the top 50 at #49 overall. Defensive tackle Anthony Lucas moved from outside the top 250 to #149 overall. Cornerback Nikai Martinez jumped up five spots to #197.

Safety Xavier Nwankpa, a safety that Notre Dame would be absolutely thrilled to land, moved to 49 spots to #35 overall. Unlike Sneed and Lucas, who many feel the Irish lead for, Notre Dame has a lot of work to do yet with Nwankpa before his June 18th visit.

While Sneed moved up to the top 50, one of the other linebackers that Notre Dame is expected to land this month, Niuafe Tuihalamaka, fell sharply to #144 – a drop of 73 spots.

One of Notre Dame’s top receiver targets, CJ Williams, fell two spots but still sits at #29. Running back Gavin Sawchuk, one of Notre Dame’s big three running back recruits, fell eight spots to #52 overall. Nicolas Singleton, one of their top three backs, moved up two spots to #124. The third back in the group, Dallan Hayden, fell 11 spots to #170. Cyrus Moss, another June visitor, fell nine spots to #89.

Just four of Notre Dame’s 14 current commitments are listed as three-star recruits after today’s update: defensive end Darren Agu, tight end Eli Raridon, defensive tackle Donovan Hinish, and wide receiver Amorion Walker.