Signing Day did not go exactly as planned for Notre Dame. Neither did the day after NSD, with Peyton Bowen spurring the Irish on Wednesday and then ultimately signing with Oklahoma on Thursday. Even with the loss of its lone 5-star recruit, however, Notre Dame landed an impact class Notre Dame fans should be excited about. Frank and Greg talk about the class and more.
- Favorite offensive and defensive players
- Should Marcus Freeman change his approach after losing three 5-star commits/silent commits
- The Peyton Bowen saga
- Chansi Stuckey being a boss on the recruiting trail
- Notre Dame landing two Kaleb Smiths
- Drayk Bowen, future Notre Dame captain giving Greg Manti Te’o vibes.
- Q&A
This week’s beer was Full Stack from Singlecut Brewery since Notre Dame landed a fully stacked class this week.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Mosaic IPA / Raferia
|63
|IPA
|6%
|(2.75)
|Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing
|63
|Pale Ale
|5%
|(4.25)
|Electric Spectre / KCBC
|62
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|Kinetics / Equilibrium
|61
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.25)
|That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC
|60
|IPA
|7.2%
|(4.0)
|Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half
|59
|DIPA
|8.2%
|(4.5)
|Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity
|58
|DIPA
|8.0%
|(4.0)
|Sneak / Kane
|57
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|Brain Death / KCBC
|56
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.0)
|Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks
|55
|IPA
|5.0%
|(4.0)
|Tremendous Cream / Other Half
|51
|TIPA
|10.0%
|(4.5)
|Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant
|50
|TIPA
|10.4%
|(4.5)
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
