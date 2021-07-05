Junior Year Film for Notre Dame DB Commit Devin Moore

We will have a more in-depth breakdown of Devin Moore’s film in the next few days, but for now, we wanted to post the junior year highlights of Notre Dame’s newest defensive back commit. The first clip shows Moore’s only catch on offense last year – a 77-yard touchdown. The rest of his junior film shows Moore in coverage displaying some excellent ball skills. On some plays, he looks more like the receiver than the actual receiver from the other team. There are a few clips of Moore showing that he is more than a willing tackler in the run game as well, and that is a very underrated attribute in a young corner.

Lots to like in this film that make it easy to see why Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Florida State all offered.