Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Mic’d Up at Practice

Notre Dame has been doing a great job of showing some of the players’ personalities this fall camp through a series of mic’d up videos (we’ll start doing a better job of sharing them when they get posted) with the most recent being Notre Dame RB & captain Kyren Williams. From the video a couple of things seem clear: 1) Kyren Williams is having some fun this summer and 2) he is clearly the leader of the running back room. That shouldn’t be a surprise since he is the captain, but the scene in the locker room gives a good sense of the other backs looking to him and him having a command of the position.