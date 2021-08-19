Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Mic’d Up at Practice

Notre Dame RB and captain Kyren Williams looks like he's having some fun in fall camp this year

Notre Dame has been doing a great job of showing some of the players’ personalities this fall camp through a series of mic’d up videos (we’ll start doing a better job of sharing them when they get posted) with the most recent being Notre Dame RB & captain Kyren Williams. From the video a couple of things seem clear: 1) Kyren Williams is having some fun this summer and 2) he is clearly the leader of the running back room. That shouldn’t be a surprise since he is the captain, but the scene in the locker room gives a good sense of the other backs looking to him and him having a command of the position.

