For the most part, you can’t coach speed, and you can’t necessarily coach vibes. Well, you at least can’t force vibes, and the vibes coming out of Notre Dame football’s 2022 fall camp so far are great. The team pushed out a video of some players belting out Bon Jovi’s classic “Livin’ On a Prayer” Sunday night including a cameo from Bon Jovi, himself.

Jayden Thomas, Steve Angeli, Marist Liufau, Braden Lenzy, and others sang the 80s rock classic. There was some added pressure for Angeli, the freshman quarterback from New Jersey, given the popularity of Bon Jovi in the Garden State. Jon Bon Bovi was born and raised in Sayreville, NJ – less than an hour south of Bergen Catholic High School where Angeli played all four years of high school.

If nothing else, it looks like the lads are having some fun early in camp.