Count Rich Eisen, a noted Michigan alum, as one of Notre Dame’s new fans for the National Championship game against Ohio State on Monday. Eisen had Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard on his show talking about what he learned from Phillip Rivers, the viral Archie Manning tweet about Leonard and Ohio State quarterback Will Howard being roommates at the Manning Passing Camp, and his journey from Duke to the doorsteps of a national championship at Notre Dame. Eisen also revealed how much he does not want Ohio State to win and that he’ll be pulling for Leonard and the Irish on Monday.

As always, Leonard comes off as a terrific representative of the University as a well-spoken, humble leader of the Fighting Irish offense.