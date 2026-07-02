ISD Hit & Hustle: CJ Carr’s Manning Academy MVP Signals Notre Dame’s Rising Ceiling

CJ Carr lit up the Manning Passing Academy, earning MVP honors and turning heads, including ESPN’s Todd McShay, who called him the camp’s “unquestionable” standout. Carr’s performance wasn’t just about his physical ability; it also showcased his mental acuity and leadership, traits that have Notre Dame fans buzzing. This kind of recognition on a national stage is significant, especially when it comes from a venue as prestigious as the Manning camp, where top quarterbacks gather to compete and learn.

What It Could Mean For Notre Dame

For Notre Dame fans, Carr’s MVP status at the camp is more than just a feather in his cap; it’s a sign of what’s to come. With the buzz around his performance, Carr is proving that he’s not just a talented prospect, but a future leader who can elevate Notre Dame’s offense. This kind of exposure can also boost recruiting, as other top prospects will want to play alongside a quarterback of his caliber. As the Irish prepare for the upcoming season, the excitement around Carr is palpable, and his development will be crucial in determining Notre Dame’s ceiling this year and beyond.