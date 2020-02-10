Notre Dame Basketball’s John Mooney is on a Historic Pace

Notre Dame’s John Mooney is a double-double machine this season. He has recorded one in 19 of Notre Dame’s 22 games so far this year. According to ESPN Stats, that has Mooney at a historic pace and in some rare company in terms of double-double percentage in the last 20 years.

Here’s the tweet from ESPN earlier today highlight just how dominating Mooney has been this season.

That is some fine company for Mooney. Blake Griffin is a former #1 overall pick. Michael Beasley a former #2 overall pick in 2008. Kenny Adeleke isn’t a household name, but he was 2nd in the nation in rebound inf 2006 behind four-time NBA All-Star, Paul Millsap.

On the season, Mooney is averaging 16.5 points and 13.0 rebounds a game this season for the Fighting Irish. The last time he did not record a double-double was January 25 in Notre Dame’s narrow loss to Florida State. He still scored 16 points in the contest but was held to a season-low 5 rebounds.

The only time this season that Mooney didn’t score in double-digits was November 21 when he scored 7 points. He also had 15 rebounds in that same game. He has been Notre Dame’s leading rebounder in all but two games this season – Juwan Durham led the Irish in those contests.

Notre Dame has had some talented big men throughout the Mike Brey era, but Mooney might be one of the most underrated of the bunch – at least nationally. Despite the torrid pace that Mooney is one right now, he was not named to the Wooden Award Watch list last month – an omission that left Brey “dumbfounded”.

After winning four straight games, all double-doubles for Mooney, the Irish have themselves in position to challenge for an NCAA Tournament bid but they have some work to do over the next few weeks. In their eight remaining games, the Irish still have to face Duke and Virginia on the road and Florida State at home. North Carolina visits South Bend next week and while the Tar Heels are having a terrible season, they are still UNC.

Notre Dame needs Mooney to continue his dominant streak over the final eight games of the year for Notre Dame to make a case for a tournament bid.