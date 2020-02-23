Highlights: Mooney, Gibbs Power Notre Dame Basketball Over Miami

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business at home Sunday with the 87-71 win over Miami. John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs each scored 19 points to pace the Irish. Mooney added 12 rebounds to notch his nation-leading 22nd double-double on the season. Gibbs made 5-of-6 three-pointers in the win, and as a team Notre Dame made 14 shots from beyond the three-point line. Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists and DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong, and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points in a losing effort for the Hurricanes.