Latest News

Highlights: Mooney, Gibbs Power Notre Dame Basketball Over Miami

  @uhnd No Comments

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business at home Sunday with the 87-71 win over Miami.  John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs each scored 19 points to pace the Irish.  Mooney added 12 rebounds to notch his nation-leading 22nd double-double on the season.  Gibbs made 5-of-6 three-pointers in the win, and as a team Notre Dame made 14 shots from beyond the three-point line.  Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists and DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong, and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points in a losing effort for the Hurricanes.

RELATED
Notre Dame Basketball Report: Irish Enter Tough Stretch Rested

Videos

You may also like

0 comments

UHND.com is a Notre Dame Football website that is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the University of Notre Dame. © UHND.com 1997-2017. All Rights Reserved.