Notre Dame Football’s Top 10 Long Touchdown Runs of All-Time

WatchND came out with another Notre Dame football NDTop10 video this week. This time, it’s the top 10 long touchdown runs in Notre Dame football history. Along with the video, here is a list of that top 10 along with some commentary.

Jerome Bettis destroys Florida in the Sugar Bowl with TD runs of 49 and 39 in the 4th quarter to blowout the Gators Jonas Gray rips off the 79-yard TD against Pitt in 2013 in an otherwise forgettable game CJ Prosise with a 91-yard touchdown run versus Georgia Tech in 2015 Joe Heap from 1954 with an 89-yard touchdown run over SMU The Rocket doing rocket-like things with a 76 yard TD against Pitt in 1990. All he needed was a small seam and he was GONE. Reggie Brooks with the afterburners against USC in 1992 for the 55-yard score Josh Adams with one of his many long touchdown runs of 2017 with the 84-yarder in Notre Dame’s rout of USC Tony Rice’s option keeper against USC in 1988 that covering 65 yards before reaching the endzone An 85-yard touchdown run by Eric Penick in 1973 in Notre Dame’s win over #3 USC Dexter Williams with the cutback for 97 yards on the road against Virginia Tech in 2018

Some are probably wondering why Josh Adams’s record-long touchdown run against Wake Forest in 2015 isn’t on the list and my guess is because the folks at WatchND already included it in their list of the top 10 toughest touchdown runs in Notre Dame history. That one might have been worth repeating though.

One CJ Prosise run I might have included over his 91-yarder against Georgia Tech was his jet sweep run against LSU in the 2014 Music City Bowl. Sure the run versus Georgia Tech was longer, but his TD against LSU was such a game-changer and led to a win over LSU in a bowl game.

I’m also biased, but I could have been OK with more than one long Rocket Ismail touchdown run. In fact, consider this me requesting an entire NDTop10 devoted to Rocket Ismail one of these weeks.

Deshone Kizer’s 91-yard keeper versus Temple in 2015 could have qualified for this list too. That was a hell of a run, on the road, against a ranked opponent, in prime time.

All in all though, another great job by the team at WatchND of producing some great content to keep people entertained during a time when everyone can use it.