Notre Dame has finally beaten an OSU team in a bowl game. After years of torment against Ohio State, Oklahoma State, and Friday’s foe, Oregon State, the Irish broke the curse in a dominant win over the Beavers. Steve Angeli threw three touchdowns in the first start of his career while freshman Jordan Faison took home Sun Bowl MVP honors with his first 100+ yard performance of his career. The Notre Dame defense shut down the Oregon State offense for most of the game with only a ridiculous touchdown catch getting the Beavers on the scoreboard.

The win gives Notre Dame 10 wins on the season – the first 10-win season for Marcus Freeman and the program’s 6th in the last 7 years.