Notre Dame returned to action after the bye week looking a little rusty on offense to start, but picked up right where they left off with their defense and special teams. The Irish defense recorded four interceptions, including two more from safety Xavier Watts and a pick-6 from sophomore Jaden Mickey, while the special teams unit added another return touchdown. This week it was a tackling-breaking, 82-yard punt return from Chris Tyree. The Irish would later add another special teams touchdown on a botched punt by the Panthers. Audric Estime added three rushing touchdowns on the day giving him 12 on the season. The Irish improved to 7-2 on the season with a date with struggling Clemson coming up.
Great Defense and special teams!
Offense however, is still a mess.
Irish will need to avoid a letdown against the home crowd at Clemson ala Louisville.
Clemson will be hungry for a W against ND next week.
OC needs to step up the game plan and Hartman and O line need to show some improvement.
Irish: Defense A Special Teams A Offense C
The Irish were phenomenal today on Defense and maybe a little above average on Offense against a weak team. But I have to give props to David aka Davia as she was impressive today as the Notre Dame Leprechaun. Now hopefully Davia will get up on that hydraulic lift at Monday’s practice and do us all a favor and jump. I’ll pray for wind.
And the University better consider other bids for TV converse. NBC has a new shiny baby and it ain’t the Irish. That even when ratings for Notre Dame games are through the roof this year.
ESPN would love to pimp the Irish. And maybe CBS is hungry. NBC dropped ND coverage very quickly after the game. And they really didn’t show highlights during their later games
Offense is still suspect. Some great plays but not sustained drives that showed a good scheme.
Special teams really showed up.
And the defense is dominating. Wow!
A better offense and this team could have been in the top 4 easily.