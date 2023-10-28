Notre Dame returned to action after the bye week looking a little rusty on offense to start, but picked up right where they left off with their defense and special teams. The Irish defense recorded four interceptions, including two more from safety Xavier Watts and a pick-6 from sophomore Jaden Mickey, while the special teams unit added another return touchdown. This week it was a tackling-breaking, 82-yard punt return from Chris Tyree. The Irish would later add another special teams touchdown on a botched punt by the Panthers. Audric Estime added three rushing touchdowns on the day giving him 12 on the season. The Irish improved to 7-2 on the season with a date with struggling Clemson coming up.