Notre Dame landed a massive win in the transfer portal on Thursday when Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman, the all-time leader in touchdown passes in the ACC selected Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility. The Irish set their sights on a top-tier quarterback in the portal after a year in which the quarterback position limited the team’s ceiling and landed a huge one. Hartman was arguably the best quarterback in the transfer portal this year. He will now lead the Fighting Irish offense in 2023.

As a junior at Wake Forest, Hartman exploded for 39 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions after entering the 2021 season with just 33 career touchdowns in 22 games. He finished the 2021 season with 4,228 yards while completing 58.8% of his attempts. He added another 11 touchdowns and 363 yards on the ground.