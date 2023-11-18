Notre Dame sent out their seniors in style again this year with a 45-7 romp over Wake Forest. Sam Hartman had himself a day against his old team in his final game inside Notre Dame Stadium. Hartman ended the day with 4 touchdowns and 277 yards while resting for most of the 4th quarter with the Irish comfortably in control. Hartman had just 4 touchdowns on his previous five games prior to Saturday afternoon. Rico Flores topped 100 yards, becoming the second true freshman since Michael Floyd to have a 100 yard game (Lorenzo Styles in 2021 was the other). Audric Estime topped 100 yards for the fifth time this season and passed 1,000 yards for the year, becoming the 13th Fighting Irish running back to run for 1,000 yards in a season.