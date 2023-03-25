Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has been one of the best at his position in the college game for the past few seasons, and now he is looking to move to the next level. His size makes him a very physical receiver, but he has incredible hands that cause him to make even the most contested of catches look effortless. Mayer is also a fantastic blocker as well, receiving an 82.1 run block grade from PFF in 2022, the fifth-best grade at his position. Michael Mayer is projected to be a first round pick, watch his 2023 NFL Draft Tape and find out why.