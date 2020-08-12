Brian Kelly Believes Notre Dame Can Play Safely in the Fall

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and presumptive 2020 captain Daelin Hayes appeared on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday morning to discuss why they think Notre Dame and the ACC can play safely in the fall even as Big 10 and Pac 12 announced they were postponing football at least until the spring with the possibility of canceling altogether.

“We believe that we can play safely.”



Watch @craigmelvin’s interview with @NDFootball’s @CoachBrianKelly and @DaelinHayes_IX in the wake of the Big Ten and Pac-12's decision to cancel their fall football seasons. pic.twitter.com/WIf0yitdsh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 12, 2020

We haven’t had a lot of time this week to weigh in on the ongoing debate right now with regards to football this fall and the potential risks, but it is interesting to see Kelly be such a vocal proponent of continuing forward right now. Kelly also would not be as present right now in this debate without the blessing of the Notre Dame admin.

As Michael wrote earlier this week, Hayes has really assumed a leadership role as a 5th year senior so it’s relevant that Notre Dame had him join this appearance as well.