Guinness is Now the Official Beer of Notre Dame Football

After decades of unofficially being the beer of Notre Dame Football, Guinness announced a formal partnership with the University to be the official beer of Notre Dame football starting in 2020.

Guinness announced the partnership with Notre Dame in a release on Wednesday.

While this may not be the launch moment we planned for, when a partnership nearly two centuries in the making comes together, it’s a reminder that history’s best teams are built over time. Guinness is proud to announce it is now a partner and Official Beer of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Alumni and Fans, a group that numbers well over 40 million across the U.S. Our seven-year partnership will unite two Irish institutions and bring to life new traditions, like raising a Guinness toast to honor the Irish faithful – whether you’re Irish by blood or in spirit.

An announcement like this doesn’t come out of nowhere and was undoubtedly meant to be announced along with Notre Dame’s now-canceled trip to Dublin to take on Navy to start the 2020 season. That trip was canceled months ago while the Navy game itself bit the dust just last week after the ACC announced Notre Dame’s new 2020 schedule. Had that game not been canceled due to the pandemic, it’s easy to imagine that there would have been a much more elaborate announcement of this unique partnership.

Guinness announced that Notre Dame legend Joe Montana will be a brand ambassador for them as part of this partnership.

“As a former player and an alum, Notre Dame has always had a special place in my heart, and on a trip with my family to Ireland, I fell in love with Guinness. A perfect pint is lighter and more delicious than I ever imagined,” Montana said. “I also love that Guinness and Notre Dame have shared values – a respect for tradition, but also a relentless desire to win and a commitment to building an even better future.”

Special edition Notre Dame Guinness 8-packs will be available this fall in some select US markets including: Indiana, New York, Chicago and Boston. Hopefully the Notre Dame – Guinness glasses in the image with this post are available for purchase soon as well because I have a new office to decorate that I need a set of those for.

That said, if anyone from Guinness is reading this and is looking for some Notre Dame football bloggers to help with outreach, I know someone very much up for the job.

This is such an obvious partnership that it’s almost shocking it hasn’t happened earlier. Guinness and Notre Dame football are a perfect combination and even if there is not football this fall, the seven-year partnership makes a ton of sense for the future.

If there are games this fall, I see some more Guinness in my future now – especially with those special edition 8-packs coming out.