Kick-Off, TV Announced for Notre Dame Football’s Week 3 Game vs. Wake Forest

Life in a conference means living a bit week to week to learn your kick-off times. Notre Dame’s home games were all announced, other than Syracuse, a couple of weeks ago given its TV obligations with NBC; but away games will only be announced two weeks out. As such, Notre Dame’s first away game of the year – September 26 at Wake Forest – now has a start time (12:00 PM ET) and a broadcast channel (ABC).

📆 Saturday, September 26th

📍 Truist Field

⏰ Noon p.m. ET

For Notre Dame, they get a somewhat rare noon start. The last regular-season noon kickoff for Notre Dame was Notre Dame’s last trip to face Wake Forest in 2018 – Ian Book’s first career start. That game was played at Bank of America Stadium – the home of the Charlotte Panthers – but like most of Notre Dame’s previously scheduled games in NFL Stadium, this one will not be. The game was moved to Truist Field weeks ago.