The 2026 Blue-Gold Game was a nail-biter, with the offense (Blue) edging the defense (Gold) 41-40 thanks to a clutch 43-yard field goal by Spencer Porath. Porath, who transferred from Purdue and went 15-for-17 last season, showed nerves of steel with 30,000 fans watching.

The game offered a sneak peek at Notre Dame’s offensive potential, with quarterback Blake Hebert making a strong case for the backup role by connecting deep downfield and orchestrating multiple scoring drives. Cam Williams and Elijah Burress stood out among the receivers, with Burress showcasing his toe-tapping skills in the end zone.

Early Spring Takeaways for the Irish

For Notre Dame fans, this spring game was more than just a close score. It highlighted the depth and potential of the Irish offense, which could be crucial as they aim for a playoff spot this season.

The defense had its moments, too, with Jaylen Sneed and Ethan Long grabbing interceptions and reminding everyone that the fight for starting spots is far from settled. The game set the stage for an intriguing fall, as the Irish look to build on last season’s lessons and push for greater success.