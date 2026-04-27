Christopher Burgess Jr. was easy to file away as a player Notre Dame wouldn’t need to rely on after they aggressively attacked the portal. That might be over. Chris Ash made it clear this spring that Burgess is now part of a real interior defensive line conversation. On a roster where the top of the tackle rotation has drawn most of the off-season attention, the fight for reps behind it is still wide open.

Notre Dame has bodies inside. What it does not have is a fully settled pecking order once you move past the obvious names and the portal additions like Francis Brewu and Tionne Gray. The next wave at defensive tackle is where camp can still change something, and Burgess has put himself in that mix.

From edge project to interior option

“He’s a young man that moved from the edge to interior D-line here this spring,” Ash said. “Played a little bit late in the season last year inside. He’s put on a lot of weight. He’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger. We think he’s got a really bright future.”

A coach does not volunteer that much detail about a position change unless the player is forcing the issue. Burgess is not just learning a new position. He is being discussed as someone who may actually help sort out a room that still needs definition.

Ash spelled out the shape of the competition in one line: “We have a lot of depth on the interior D-line. It’s got to all sort out when we get through training camp.”

Why the defensive tackle battle matters

That is where this gets interesting for Notre Dame. Depth sounds comforting in April – especially with all the questions surrounding it before the portal opened. It gets a lot less comforting when the hierarchy is vague in August. Defensive tackle is one of those spots where coaches want answers fast because every other level of the defense depends on it. The linebackers need clean fits. The defensive backfield wants to spend less time in coverage. Third-down packages need somebody beyond the top options who can generate a rush inside.

Burgess gives Notre Dame a different kind of option because he was built on the edge and is now growing into the middle. The size jump matters. So does the fact that the staff apparently believes the transition is taking hold more quickly than expected.

“He’s really taken to the new coaching with Coach Partridge and what we’re asking him to do,” Ash said.

That quote carries more weight than the usual spring optimism because the move inside is not one of depth desperation. Interior line play demands different eyes, different hands, and different leverage. An edge player can win with space and burst. A tackle has to absorb double teams, anchor against downhill run schemes, and still know where his help is coming from.

Ash went further: “He’s really improved, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Spring praise is cheap when it stays vague. Ash did not keep it vague.

“He’s made a lot of progress here throughout the spring. Understands his assignments,” Ash said.

That last part is the separator. Notre Dame has had plenty of defensive linemen flash in spring ball. The ones who actually crack the rotation are the ones coaches trust to line up correctly, handle movement, and avoid blowing the structure of the defense. Assignment soundness is the price of admission inside, especially for a player changing positions.

A real shot when camp opens

Burgess still has to prove it in a full training camp, where the reps get harder, the run game gets heavier, and every missed fit gets noticed. But he has moved beyond the “maybe later” category. Ash closed the door on that.

“I can’t wait to see what he does in training camp.”

Neither can Notre Dame, because this room needs one more answer. Burgess has given himself a shot to be it.