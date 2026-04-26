Six Fighting Irish were drafted in Pittsburgh, and five more signed shortly afterward. By the end of the 2026 NFL Draft weekend, Notre Dame had placed 11 players with NFL organizations — another emphatic entry in the program’s unmatched history of sending talent to the league.

The six draft picks pushed Notre Dame’s all-time total to 544, the most in college football history. It also marked the third straight draft under Marcus Freeman with at least six Irish selections, while Notre Dame extended its run of being represented in 90 of the NFL Draft’s 91 editions.

A Historic Start at Running Back

Jeremiyah Love | RB | Round 1, Pick 3 | Arizona Cardinals

Love’s selection at No. 3 overall was historic. He became just the third running back in the last 20 years drafted in the top three, and the first since 2018 to go in the top five. The former Irish captain scored 40 touchdowns from scrimmage over his final two seasons, seven more than any other back in this class. He is the 72nd first-round pick in Notre Dame history and the first Irish player drafted by Arizona since Troy Niklas in 2014.

The fit: Arizona was one of the NFC’s most run-heavy offenses last season and has been looking for a true featured back. Love’s tackle-breaking ability and receiving skill out of the backfield give the Cardinals an immediate weapon and help take pressure off the passing game. At ADP 4.2 and consensus No. 3 overall, this was exactly where he belonged. Grade: A

Jadarian Price | RB | Round 1, Pick 32 | Seattle Seahawks

Price made the first round historic again. By taking him with the final pick of Round 1, Seattle made Notre Dame the first school ever to have the first two running backs selected in the same modern-era NFL Draft. Love and Price also became just the fourth pair of running backs from the same school to go in the first round, and the first since Arkansas’ Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2008. Price is the 73rd first-round pick in program history.

The fit: Seattle has long valued dynamic, versatile backs, and Price fits perfectly. His First Team All-American return ability already gave him value, and his vision and explosiveness as a runner make him an even more dangerous piece. With consensus rankings ranging from No. 34 to No. 56, this was a steal at 32. Grade: A+

Day 2 Adds More Firepower

Malachi Fields | WR | Round 3, Pick 74 | New York Giants

Fields, Notre Dame’s reliable X receiver and team leader in contested catches in 2025, landed with the Giants. He is the 24th Irish player ever drafted by New York and the first since Julian Love in 2019. He also joins Beaux Collins, who signed with the Giants as a UDFA last season.

The fit: The Giants needed a physical X receiver who can win contested balls, and Fields checks that box. He led Notre Dame in contested catches in 2025 and brings a size-speed profile the current depth chart lacks. His consensus range of No. 68 to No. 82 makes this fair value, but for this roster it feels even better than that. Grade: B+

Eli Raridon | TE | Round 3, Pick 95 | New England Patriots

TE U kept rolling. Raridon became the sixth Notre Dame tight end drafted in the last eight years, continuing a run that goes back to Anthony Fasano in 2004: every primary Irish tight end in that span has been drafted. The third-generation Notre Dame legacy is the first Irish player taken by New England since Mike Richardson in 2007.

The fit: The Patriots have been quietly building a receiving-oriented offense, and Raridon’s 15.2 career yards-per-reception average gives them a seam-stretching threat they have lacked. His consensus range of No. 160 or later makes this one of the bigger steals of Notre Dame’s draft weekend. Grade: A-

Value Picks Round Out the Draft

Billy Schrauth | OG | Round 5, Pick 160 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schrauth, an interior lineman known for his nasty finishing style, joins a Buccaneers team that drafted Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison in the second round a year ago. He is the 149th offensive lineman drafted from Notre Dame, the most of any program in college football history, and the ninth Irish player ever selected by Tampa Bay.

The fit: Tampa Bay needed interior offensive line help, and Schrauth’s 30-plus career starts make him a rare Day 3 pick who could compete right away. His style fits the Buccaneers’ gap-scheme run game, and consensus projections in the No. 95 to No. 112 range suggest Tampa got strong value 50 picks later than expected. Grade: A-

Gabriel Rubio | DL | Round 6, Pick 210 | Pittsburgh Steelers

Rubio became the 40th Notre Dame player ever drafted by Pittsburgh. His selection also clinched a third straight draft with at least six Irish picks, underscoring the depth Freeman has built in South Bend. The most recent Irish player drafted by the Steelers before Rubio was Chase Claypool in 2020.

The fit: Pittsburgh always values defensive line depth, and Rubio gives the Steelers a developmental interior option with enough athleticism to grow into a rotational role. In the sixth round, that is a sensible swing with reasonable upside. Grade: B

Five More Find NFL Homes

Notre Dame’s draft haul did not end there. Five more Irish players signed as undrafted free agents, keeping the pipeline moving:

Player Position Team Will Pauling WR San Francisco 49ers Jalen Stroman S San Francisco 49ers Jordan Botelho OLB Minnesota Vikings Aamil Wagner OT Tennessee Titans DeVonta Smith CB Carolina Panthers

Wagner is especially worth watching. The massive offensive tackle carried consensus draft projections in the No. 118 to No. 135 range before going undrafted, giving him one of the biggest valuation gaps of any UDFA in this class. If one player from this group is most likely to make a roster and turn heads in camp, Wagner is the obvious candidate.

The Pipeline Keeps Rolling

This class will be remembered first for the historic one-two punch at running back, a Notre Dame moment that will be talked about for years. But the larger takeaway is the class’s breadth, from Raridon extending the TE U tradition to Schrauth becoming the program’s 149th drafted offensive lineman. Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame is not just producing stars. It is producing NFL players across the roster.