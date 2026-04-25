Spring always creates the same temptation with young receivers. A few flashes, a couple of contested catches, some good buzz from practice, and suddenly the conversation jumps straight to how quickly Notre Dame can use them in the fall. Mike Denbrock just threw a needed bucket of cold water on that idea following Saturday’s Blue and Gold Game. Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator said the first install of this spring was not the test. The repeat install is.

That matters because this offense does not hand out trust based on athletic upside. Notre Dame can like what it has in its young wideout room and still be nowhere close to depending on some of those players when games start. In Denbrock’s offense, talent gets you on the field in March. Details keep you there in September.

The first install gave them exposure, not proof

Denbrock did not hide that he sees ability in the room. “I like the versatility of that group and I think there’s some really talented players there.” That is real praise, and it tracks with what Notre Dame has been trying to build at receiver after too many seasons of leaning on too few dependable options.

But he was just as clear about what comes next, and it was the most important thing he said. “Now that they’ve had one install, now they’re going to get another one over the summer that looks very similar to the one we just did. So, their details and their focus should kind of bump up a little bit.”

That is the whole point. Stage one is learning what the offense is. Stage two is proving you can run it cleanly when the novelty is gone. Anybody can look promising when everything is fresh and coaches are teaching. The real separator is whether a young receiver can handle the same concepts with sharper eyes, cleaner assignments, and less hand-holding.

The Saturday box score reads as exactly what Denbrock is describing — exposure, not proof. Cam Williams led all receivers with 57 yards on three catches, including a 53-yard chunk play that was the longest pass of the day. Devin Fitzgerald turned three targets into three catches for 54 yards and a 28-yard touchdown. Elijah Burress added two catches for 15 yards and an 8-yard score. Those are the numbers that get pulled into recap headlines. Spring game numbers, however, usually tell you almost nothing about whether those players are ready to be relied on in the fall.

That is when quarterbacks start trusting a player. That is when a coordinator starts calling more for him. And that is when “talented” turns into “playable.”

Summer will decide who is exciting and who is dependable

Denbrock’s comments were not limited to receivers, but they absolutely apply here because receiver mistakes kill drives in quieter ways than most fans notice. A route a yard off. A missed sight adjustment. A lack of urgency in lining up. A rep that looks fine until the ball goes elsewhere because the quarterback did not love what he saw.

Denbrock was blunt about the bigger offensive standard. “We’ve got to continue to get better at our consistency so that we stay on the field and every time we touch the football we score points.” Young receivers are part of that equation whether they are catching six balls or none. If they cannot consistently line up, diagnose, and execute, they are not helping the offense score. They are just participating in practice.

The mental load is only going up

And the environment around them is only going to make that harder. “It’s going to be a competitive quarterback room,” he said. “It’s allowed us to be a little harder on them from the standpoint of putting them in situations, scheme-wise, that are more difficult than just first and second down and play football.”

That line says plenty. Notre Dame is asking more mentally, not less. If the quarterbacks are being pushed with tougher situations, the receivers tied to those plays are getting tested too. They have to process coverages, understand adjustments, and be where they are supposed to be without slowing the play down.

The Saturday tape backs that up. Blue converted just 5 of 17 third downs and threw two interceptions across three quarterbacks — the kind of breakdowns that quietly end drives without showing up cleanly on any individual stat line.

Denbrock also made it clear that the offense was not sharp enough early on. “I wish we’d start a little faster. I thought we were pretty sloppy in the beginning. Missed some things that we need to make sure that we kind of shore up, and whether that’s decision-making or protection checks or whatever that happens to be, we just got to be sharper out of the gate than we were today.”

That is the real warning label on all spring receiver hype. Notre Dame may have young wideouts worth getting excited about. Williams’ 53-yard catch and Fitzgerald’s three-for-three afternoon are real, and so is the broader truth that the top of the depth chart looked like a top of a depth chart while the middle and the bottom of the room looked like players still figuring out what the offense is asking of them.