Prominent College Football Analysts Still Think Notre Dame Will Make Playoffs

Yesterday’s blowout at the hands of Clemson was not the way anyone wanted the season the end – especially the players and coaching staff of the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame looked like the Irish of the past when facing an elite opponent instead of the veteran unit we had seen all season long. Despite losing by 24 to the Tigers, however, many college football analysts still have the Irish 4th and project them in the playoffs.

Here is Fox Sports’s Joel Klatt stating that he thinks the committee will go with Notre Dame at #4.

Last thought tonight: There is not a great option at #4…Top 3 spots are filled…I would advocate for Cincinnati as I have consistently argued for the four best conference champions…However, I believe the CFP will go with Notre Dame — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 20, 2020

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, who called the game says he thinks Notre Dame is still deserving.

If Bama lead holds up (I’d be shocked if it didn’t!) I’d bet big$ CFP top 4 will be: 1) @AlabamaFTBL 2) @ClemsonFB 3) @OhioStateFB 4) @NDFootball . Committee shown no pattern of heavily punishing a #2 team for loss to #3. Can’t see A&M jumping ND to set up rematch w/ ALA — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 20, 2020

Stewart Mandel saying that Notre Dame still holds the edge for the 4th spot.

FINAL THOUGHTS (not waiting until Sunday):



— Why Notre Dame still holds the edge over A&M for No. 4.



— Ohio State's gonna make it, but boy they've got issues.



— Appreciating Oklahoma's resurgence.



— San Jose State!https://t.co/qU1tRtsLa0 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 20, 2020

David Pollack of ESPN has Notre Dame in the his final four as well.

Bama 1

Clemson 2

Ohio State 3

Notre Dame 4



That’s what the rankings will be tomorrow. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 20, 2020

None of their opinions ultimately matter, of course, but if some of the most prominent college football analysts are right, Notre Dame might still sneak in the playoffs even after yesterday’s ugly loss.

Unless the committee completely changes their opinion on Ohio State after they struggled with Northwestern, the debate comes down to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. It shouldn’t, because Ohio State shouldn’t be getting a free pass into the playoffs by only playing six games, but it seems inevitable that that Buckeyes are in by default this year because they are Ohio State.

We’ll know for certain in a little over four hours if the Irish are in or out.