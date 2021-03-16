Notre Dame’s 2021 Pro Day to be Televised on NBC Sports Network

Notre Dame will host its annual Pro Day on March 31 at 11:00 on campus and this year, the event will be televised on NBC Sports Network in addition to being available for streaming for Notre Dame fans the University announced on Tuesday.

NBC Sports commentators and Fighting Irish alumni Jac Collinsworth ‘17 and Corey Robinson ‘17 will host the one-hour live broadcast on-site. NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will provide analysis remotely. Notre Dame’s Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly will join Collinsworth and Robinson on air to discuss draft-eligible prospects, while John and Bobbie Arlotta Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees and Bob Hinton Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman will also sit down with the hosts. Other members of the Notre Dame Football coaching staff will be mic’d up for the segments of the broadcast, including Director of Football Performance Matt Balis. Notre Dame Press Release March 16, 2021

Eleven different Notre Dame players from the 2020 roster will participate in this year’s Pro Day.

OL Aaron Banks

QB Ian Book

DB Shaun Crawford

OL Liam Eichenberg

OL Robert Hainsey

DL Daelin Hayes

OL Tommy Kraemer

CB Nick McCloud

WR Javon McKinley

DL Ade Ogundeji

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

WR Ben Skowronek

TE Tommy Tremble

TE Brock Wright.

Notre Dame fans will also get an opportunity to hear from new Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman who has already endeared himself to Irish fans for his recruiting prowess before ever even overseeing a single practice as a member of the Notre Dame coaching staff.

For a player like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is expected to be drafted in the 1st round, the Pro Day is more of a formality. For some of the fringe players hoping to get drafted, though, Pro Day next week could make or break their draft aspirations.

Javon McKinley and Bennett Skowronek, for instance, will have scouts looking at their 40 yard dash times closely given their biggest question marks heading into the draft are their speed.

Ian Book will have an opportunity to solidify himself as a mid to late round pick with a strong performance as well. His draft projections are all over the place at the moment. How he throws the deep ball next week could determine where he ultimately gets drafted.