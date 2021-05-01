How to Watch Today’s Notre Dame Football Blue & Gold Game

Today’s Blue & Gold game will not be televised live on NBC Sports Network as it has been in recent years. Instead the game will be live streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. That good news is you don’t need to sign up for a paid account to see the game. You will, however need to sign up and either down the app on your mobile device or stream it from a supported browser.

For some Xfinity and Cox subscribers, you may already have access to Peacock through your cable box. For those who don’t use one of those cable providers, you’ll need to sign up. Here are the steps for getting access before the game starts today at 12:30.

Sign up for a free account at Peacock.com Check their list of supported devices to see which you will have to access through Download the app or use your browser to watch the game

Most popular streaming devices have access to Peacock with two notable exceptions – Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV. For anyone else with a ROKU, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, Playstation, Android TV, or LG Smart TV; you should be in good shape though some old versions of those devices may not be supported.

If you’re out of luck and don’t have one of those devices or you stream with one of the devices that aren’t supported, you can still watch the game through most modern web browsers. Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari are all supported. That also means that you could stream the game on one of those browsers and cast it to your TV if you have a device that casts to a TV such as an Apple TV from a Mac laptop or a Chromecast from any Chrome browser.

If any of this seems like a lot to go through to watch the game live, the game will also be available on Fighting Irish TV as well as the Peacock App following the live broadcast.

Sign up this morning to make sure you have access later today if you haven’t already.