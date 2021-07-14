Notre Dame’s Ademilola Twins Reportedly Ink 5-Figure Deal

Notre Dame senior defensive linemen Jayson and Justin Ademilola have reportedly signed the biggest known deal of any Notre Dame football player to date with Six Star Pro Nutrition. According to Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman, the deal is reportedly worth five figures.

I'm told the Ademilola twins, who recently signed with @vaynersports for NIL, have a 5-figure deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition.@garyvee @ajv #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/xexw9l22H1 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) July 14, 2021

So far, Notre Dame players haven’t publicly announced any deals like this one for the Ademilola twins. A number of players are on Cameo and have teamed up with YOKE where people can pay to play video games against them, but this is the first large deal we’ve seen from Notre Dame players.

This news comes a day after the twins announced that they have signed with Vayner Sports to manage their NIL requests and deals. Apparently, Vayner Sports works fast.

Humbled and grateful to partner with my family at @vaynersports ! Excited to work with y’all @ajv @garyvee pic.twitter.com/RZusqoK6Ku — JUSTIN ADEMILOLA🌹 (@JustinAdemilola) July 12, 2021

On the field, the Ademilola twins look primed for breakout seasons this fall. Jayson appears locked in for a starting role on the inside of the defensive line with Myron Tagovailoa Amosa kicking outside to strongside defensive end. MTA will likely split time there with Justin Ademilola who always seems to be around the football whenever he gets on the field.

Both Ademilola twins have two years of eligibility left with the free year of eligibility granted to all players who played last year during the pandemic.

It will be interesting to see if more Notre Dame players end up with similar – or even more lucrative deals. Running back Kyren Willimas, for instance, has the most followers of any Notre Dame football player. MIssion BBW announced a deal with the Notre Dame OL but financial terms were not disclosed. Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Foskey, two key defensive starters for 2021 released personal logos. Freshman JoJo Johnson got an early start on building his own brand with a logo as well though he isn’t expected to make a huge impact as a true frosh this fall.

The introduction of NIL rights for collegiate athletes has not quite been quite the instant windfall for NCAA football players that some thought it would be but seeing the Ademilola twins ink their first deal is a great sign for Notre Dame football players present and future.