Podcast: Will Notre Dame Play to Potential And Make Us All Happy vs. Purdue?

This week we previewed the Purdue game by talking about whether or not the Irish will play to the potential we all saw in the preseason or if the team we saw the last two weeks is just the team we will see for the course of the 2021 season.

How much, if any, improvement can we expect from the OL?

How much is Jack Coan contributing to the pass protection issues?

Can Notre Dame cut down on the big plays this weekend?

Does anyone actually care about the stupid Purdue drum?

How much will we see Tyler Buchner?

What does the addition of Jordan Botelho do for the Notre Dame defense?

Frank also changed up his beer selection this week and went with a stout. If it works, it looks like it will be an early Stout season.