Podcast: Will Notre Dame Play to Potential And Make Us All Happy vs. Purdue?

This game could go in a lot of directions, we talk about what Notre Dame needs to do for it to go how they want it to.

This week we previewed the Purdue game by talking about whether or not the Irish will play to the potential we all saw in the preseason or if the team we saw the last two weeks is just the team we will see for the course of the 2021 season. 

  • How much, if any, improvement can we expect from the OL?
  • How much is Jack Coan contributing to the pass protection issues?
  • Can Notre Dame cut down on the big plays this weekend?
  • Does anyone actually care about the stupid Purdue drum?
  • How much will we see Tyler Buchner?
  • What does the addition of Jordan Botelho do for the Notre Dame defense? 

Frank also changed up his beer selection this week and went with a stout.  If it works, it looks like it will be an early Stout season.

Beer / BreweryStyleABVRating
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabStout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausDIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityTriple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneTriple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

