Viva Las Vegas: Notre Dame & BYU Announce ’22 Shamrock Series Game in Sin City

For months, there have been rumors that Notre Dame and BYU talked about a neutral site game in 2022 in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the two religiously affiliated universities made it official, announcing an October 8, 2022 game between the two schools at Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Notre Dame owed BYU a game for years from an old scheduling agreement. The game was initially supposed to be a BYU home game, but the two programs agreed to have the game on neutral grounds in Sin City.

The game is another Shamrock Series contest for Notre Dame – the 11th in the series. The most recent, of course, came last weekend when Notre Dame blew out Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field in Chicago, home to the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

Notre Dame is a perfect 10-0 in Shamrock Series games dating back to the first one in 2009 – a neutral site game against Washington State in San Antonio, Texas.

Notre Dame and BYU have played eight times previously, with Notre Dame holding a 6-2 advantage. The Irish and COugars most recently squared off in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Before today’s announcement, Notre Dame had four open weekends on the 2022 schedule (with two games scheduled without dates and one open slate). Notre Dame preserved the open weekend before the Clemson game scheduled for November 5, 2022. In addition, a home game against Boston College and a road contest with Syracuse are scheduled without set dates.