Cincy QB Desmond Ridder Talking a Big Game Ahead of Trip to Notre Dame

Desmond Ridder and #7 Cincinnati are making their first trip to Notre Dame Stadium (Cincinnati made one trip to Notre Dame in 1900 before Notre Dame Stadium existed). The Bearcat quarterback is talking a big game ahead of his first trip to the House that Rockne built. Ridder had a bold prediction when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Ridder told WLWT TV’s Brandon Saho that after Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrock, a former Notre Dame assistant, told him Notre Dame Stadium would be loud on Saturday, he didn’t think it would be loud long.

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder said OC Mike Denbrock warned him about how loud Notre Dame would be on Saturday. Ridder’s response? “I told him it shouldn’t be loud for too long.” #Bearcats — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 28, 2021

Well, file this under something that is harmless but will be brought up many times this week and will undoubtedly be thrown back at Ridder if Marcus Freeman’s defense does anything close to him what they did to Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz last week. Mertz turned the ball over five times, including two pick-6es in the final three minutes of the game.

Cincinnati comes into Notre Dame this weekend with a higher ranking than the Irish and as slight favorites. They are apparently also coming in with quite a bit of confidence. In Ridder’s only contest against a power-five program this year, Ridder completed 55.6% of his passes for 210 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

Here’s hoping that the Notre Dame secondary that feasted off of Mertz last week does the same this weekend with Ridder and sends the home crowd into a frenzy.