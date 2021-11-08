Podcast: Notre Dame Torpedoes Navy Running Attack, Moves To 8-1

Notre Dame stifled the vaunted running attack of their military rival Navy, holding them to 166 yards on 55 carries, and wore them down on the ground to move their #10 ranked team to 8-1 on the season. It was a sluggish start for the Irish offense, but the defense started strong and stayed that way throughout, in a stellar performance for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in his first game against the Middies as the Notre Dame DC.
Joining Greg to break down the performance is Tyler Wojciak, @TylerWojciak on Twitter, of Sons of Saturday and the Sons of Saturday Notre Dame Football podcast.
Topics include:
- The sluggish start on offense
- The lack of Lorenzo Styles and Tyler Buchner
- The injuries at wide receiver
- The tremendous performance of the defense
- Overall impressions of the game
- Listener questions
