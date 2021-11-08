Podcast: Notre Dame Torpedoes Navy Running Attack, Moves To 8-1

Notre Dame stifled the vaunted running attack of their military rival Navy, holding them to 166 yards on 55 carries, and wore them down on the ground to move their #10 ranked team to 8-1 on the season. It was a sluggish start for the Irish offense, but the defense started strong and stayed that way throughout, in a stellar performance for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in his first game against the Middies as the Notre Dame DC.

Joining Greg to break down the performance is Tyler Wojciak, @TylerWojciak on Twitter, of Sons of Saturday and the Sons of Saturday Notre Dame Football podcast.

Topics include:

The sluggish start on offense

The lack of Lorenzo Styles and Tyler Buchner

The injuries at wide receiver

The tremendous performance of the defense

Overall impressions of the game

Listener questions

Follow Tyler and Greg (@greg2126) on Twitter, subscribe to the Sons of Saturday podcast and listen to Tyler and his co-host Luke Smith (@ThatSmith15) breakdown every Irish performance and game previews.