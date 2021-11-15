Podcast: Shorthanded Notre Dame Topples Virginia And A Recruiting Update With Matt Freeman

Brian Kelly took a shorthanded and sick team to Charlottesville, Virginia to play the Cavaliers, who were also without starting QB Brennan Armstrong, and came out victorious for the 9th time in 10 tries in 2021. It was at times sloppy, other times dominating, and mostly methodical as Kelly’s Irish move to 6th in the AP poll and look toward the newest playoff rankings coming on Tuesday. Will Notre Dame move up following Oklahoma’s loss? Will the committee hold Armstrong’s absence against them?

Pod topics include:

Impressions from the game

Notre Dame’s offensive game plan

Marcus Freeman’s defense

Why Matt was never too concerned about the offense or defense this season

The emergence of Joe Alt and Ramon Henderson

How the committee might react to this performance

Matt’s reaction to the Aamil Wagner and Sonny Styles commitments

The overall recruiting outlook

