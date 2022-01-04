2022 Notre Dame Off-Season Roster Movement Tracker

Keep track of all the returns, transfers, and draft declarations for Notre Dame football heading into the 2022 season.

January 4, 2022
(Photo by Douglas Stringer/IconSportswire)

After putting the finishing touches on that post last night about all of the roster movement and subsequently realizing I had forgotten about a few mid-season transfers, I decided a tracker of sorts was necessary for me to keep tracker. And once I started putting it together I figured it made a whole lot of sense to add it to the site and pin it to the message board as well. We’ll keep this updated as we get more 5th year and senior decisions and learn about any more potential transfers.

PlayerPositionYearDecision
Kevin AustinWRSeniorDeclared for Draft
Kyle HamiltonSJuniorDeclared for Draft
Kyren WilliamsRBJuniorDeclared for Draft
Houston GriffithSSeniorReturn to Notre Dame
Josh LuggOL5th YearReturn to Notre Dame*
Braden LenzyWRSeniorReturn to Notre Dame
Paul MoalaLBSeniorTransfer Out (TBD)
Khari GeeSFreshmanTransfer Out (TBD)
Brendan ClarkQBJuniorTransfer Out (Old Dominion)
Lawrence KeysWRSeniorTransfer Out (Tulane)
Quinn CarrollOTJuniorTransfer Out (TBD)
Jay BramblettPSeniorTransfer Out (TBD)
Caleb OffordCBSophomoreTransfer Out (TBD)
Shayne SimonLBSeniorTransfer Out (TBD)
Litchfield AjavonSSeniorTransfer Out (TBD)
George TakacsTESeniorReturn to Notre Dame
  • Lawrence Keys announces transfer during the season > ultimately committed to Tulane
  • Junior stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams announced they were delcaring for the draft and opting out of the Fiesta Bowl in December.
  • QB Brendan Clark whose Notre Dame career was derailed by injuries announced a mid-season transfer before deciding on Old Dominion.
  • During bowl practices in December, LB Shayne Simon & S Litchefild Ajavon entered the portal but stayed with Notre Dame through the Fiesta Bowl.
  • Freshman S Khari Gee, who signed with Notre Dame without ever visiting campus, entered the transfer portal in the off-season.
  • Immeditaely following the Fiesta Bowl loss, Jay Bramblett and Paul Moala entered the transfer portal.
  • One day after the Fiesta Bowl, star WR Kevin Austin announced he was delcaring for the NFL Draft instead of using a 5th year while Braden Lenzy announced he would return for a 5th year.
  • Reserve TE George Takacs annonced he would return for a 5th year.
  • 2021 starting RT Josh Lugg announced a return for a 6th year by using the COVID waiver year from 2020. It is specualted that a move to guard is likely in the cards.
  • Houston Griffith, who initially entered the transfer portal in January 2021, announced a return to Notre Dame for a 5th year.

