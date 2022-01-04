2022 Notre Dame Off-Season Roster Movement Tracker

After putting the finishing touches on that post last night about all of the roster movement and subsequently realizing I had forgotten about a few mid-season transfers, I decided a tracker of sorts was necessary for me to keep tracker. And once I started putting it together I figured it made a whole lot of sense to add it to the site and pin it to the message board as well. We’ll keep this updated as we get more 5th year and senior decisions and learn about any more potential transfers.

Player Position Year Decision Kevin Austin WR Senior Declared for Draft Kyle Hamilton S Junior Declared for Draft Kyren Williams RB Junior Declared for Draft Houston Griffith S Senior Return to Notre Dame Josh Lugg OL 5th Year Return to Notre Dame* Braden Lenzy WR Senior Return to Notre Dame Paul Moala LB Senior Transfer Out (TBD) Khari Gee S Freshman Transfer Out (TBD) Brendan Clark QB Junior Transfer Out (Old Dominion) Lawrence Keys WR Senior Transfer Out (Tulane) Quinn Carroll OT Junior Transfer Out (TBD) Jay Bramblett P Senior Transfer Out (TBD) Caleb Offord CB Sophomore Transfer Out (TBD) Shayne Simon LB Senior Transfer Out (TBD) Litchfield Ajavon S Senior Transfer Out (TBD) George Takacs TE Senior Return to Notre Dame