2022 Notre Dame Off-Season Roster Movement Tracker

After putting the finishing touches on that post last night about all of the roster movement and subsequently realizing I had forgotten about a few mid-season transfers, I decided a tracker of sorts was necessary for me to keep tracker. And once I started putting it together I figured it made a whole lot of sense to add it to the site and pin it to the message board as well. We’ll keep this updated as we get more 5th year and senior decisions and learn about any more potential transfers.
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Decision
|Kevin Austin
|WR
|Senior
|Declared for Draft
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Junior
|Declared for Draft
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Junior
|Declared for Draft
|Houston Griffith
|S
|Senior
|Return to Notre Dame
|Josh Lugg
|OL
|5th Year
|Return to Notre Dame*
|Braden Lenzy
|WR
|Senior
|Return to Notre Dame
|Paul Moala
|LB
|Senior
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Khari Gee
|S
|Freshman
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Brendan Clark
|QB
|Junior
|Transfer Out (Old Dominion)
|Lawrence Keys
|WR
|Senior
|Transfer Out (Tulane)
|Quinn Carroll
|OT
|Junior
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Jay Bramblett
|P
|Senior
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Caleb Offord
|CB
|Sophomore
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|Senior
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Litchfield Ajavon
|S
|Senior
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|George Takacs
|TE
|Senior
|Return to Notre Dame
- Lawrence Keys announces transfer during the season > ultimately committed to Tulane
- Junior stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams announced they were delcaring for the draft and opting out of the Fiesta Bowl in December.
- QB Brendan Clark whose Notre Dame career was derailed by injuries announced a mid-season transfer before deciding on Old Dominion.
- During bowl practices in December, LB Shayne Simon & S Litchefild Ajavon entered the portal but stayed with Notre Dame through the Fiesta Bowl.
- Freshman S Khari Gee, who signed with Notre Dame without ever visiting campus, entered the transfer portal in the off-season.
- Immeditaely following the Fiesta Bowl loss, Jay Bramblett and Paul Moala entered the transfer portal.
- One day after the Fiesta Bowl, star WR Kevin Austin announced he was delcaring for the NFL Draft instead of using a 5th year while Braden Lenzy announced he would return for a 5th year.
- Reserve TE George Takacs annonced he would return for a 5th year.
- 2021 starting RT Josh Lugg announced a return for a 6th year by using the COVID waiver year from 2020. It is specualted that a move to guard is likely in the cards.
- Houston Griffith, who initially entered the transfer portal in January 2021, announced a return to Notre Dame for a 5th year.