Hit & Hustle | Notre Dame Football WR Lorenzo Styles Film Review

Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang take a look at Notre Dame receiver Lorenzo Styles’ freshman season. Notre Dame fans should be very, very excited about the future of Styles in the Notre Dame offense, and Jamie and Greg break down multiple plays that highlight the potential he has to be a big-time player for the Irish in 2022. Some plays they broke down in more detail include:

Styles long catch and run versus North Carolina

The touchdown run that got called back against UVA for a questionable hold on Deion Colzie

His touchdown catch in the Feista Boal

A sideline catch in the Fiesta Bowl

A catch out of the slot in practice

Folks, there are legit WIll Fuller and Golden Tate comps being made and they are fair. Lorenzo Styles is going to be bigtime in 2022.