Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Wild Off-Season

It’s been a wild news cycle for Notre Dame football since the lads last spoke. Greg and I break down all of the good and bad that’s happened to Notre Dame football this off-season with an eye on the future.

Why the return of Isaiah Foskey is so big for Notre Dame

What the return of Jarrett Patterson does for the Irish OL

Why Mike Elston leaving was so shocking, but what opportunity does it open up for the Irish

Why Notre Dame fans would be wise to be cautiously optimistic about Chansi Stuckey

What Harry Hiestand brings to Notre Dame but a reminder it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in his first stint

What safety transfer Brandon Joseph brings to the Irish defense

Where Notre Dame might look in its DC search with Jon Heacock out of the mix.

Buckle up Irish fans because we covered a lot and I drank a 10% triple IPA.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)