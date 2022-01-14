Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Wild Off-Season

It’s been a wild news cycle for Notre Dame football since the lads last spoke.  Greg and I break down all of the good and bad that’s happened to Notre Dame football this off-season with an eye on the future.

  • Why the return of Isaiah Foskey is so big for Notre Dame
  • What the return of Jarrett Patterson does for the Irish OL
  • Why Mike Elston leaving was so shocking, but what opportunity does it open up for the Irish
  • Why Notre Dame fans would be wise to be cautiously optimistic about Chansi Stuckey 
  • What Harry Hiestand brings to Notre Dame but a reminder it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in his first stint
  • What safety transfer Brandon Joseph brings to the Irish defense
  • Where Notre Dame might look in its DC search with Jon Heacock out of the mix. 

Buckle up Irish fans because we covered a lot and I drank a 10% triple IPA.  

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

