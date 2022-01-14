Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame Football’s Wild Off-Season

It’s been a wild news cycle for Notre Dame football since the lads last spoke. Greg and I break down all of the good and bad that’s happened to Notre Dame football this off-season with an eye on the future.
- Why the return of Isaiah Foskey is so big for Notre Dame
- What the return of Jarrett Patterson does for the Irish OL
- Why Mike Elston leaving was so shocking, but what opportunity does it open up for the Irish
- Why Notre Dame fans would be wise to be cautiously optimistic about Chansi Stuckey
- What Harry Hiestand brings to Notre Dame but a reminder it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in his first stint
- What safety transfer Brandon Joseph brings to the Irish defense
- Where Notre Dame might look in its DC search with Jon Heacock out of the mix.
Buckle up Irish fans because we covered a lot and I drank a 10% triple IPA.
UHND.com's Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang.
