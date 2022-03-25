Podcast: Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Players to Watch When There’s Something to Watch

After a long hiatus, the boys are back to podding on Single High. WIth spring practice fully underway and recruiting heating up, there was not a shortage of topics for the lads to discuss.

Spring Access – Less video and access seems to be happening while access to playeres and coaches has done a reversal from the BK era

Linebackers – Where does everyone fit in, how will reps be split, and will the group look a lot different this year?

Kyle Hamilton draft destinations – Please just let it be anywhere by the NY Giants for my own sanity

Secondary – Which young corners step up this spring with Cam Hart out and Notre Dame in need of more playmakers

Quarterbacks – because is it even a Notre Dame podcast right now if you’re not talking about the quarterbacks

Notre Dame & NIL – Is Notre Dame doing enough – or anything really – to keep up with the NIL arms race

Breakout Players – Greg is on the verge of a bold prediction for an offensive player

Under the Radar Players – Look for Mitchell Evans to have a big role this year even though he’s not talked about a lot right now

Plenty of Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant 50 TIPA 10.4% (4.5) 50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds 49 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery 48 TIPA 9.7% (4.5) Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk 47 DIPA 7.8% (4.25) Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

