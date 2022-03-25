Podcast: Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Players to Watch When There’s Something to Watch

After a long hiatus, the boys are back to podding on Single High. WIth spring practice fully underway and recruiting heating up, there was not a shortage of topics for the lads to discuss.
- Spring Access – Less video and access seems to be happening while access to playeres and coaches has done a reversal from the BK era
- Linebackers – Where does everyone fit in, how will reps be split, and will the group look a lot different this year?
- Kyle Hamilton draft destinations – Please just let it be anywhere by the NY Giants for my own sanity
- Secondary – Which young corners step up this spring with Cam Hart out and Notre Dame in need of more playmakers
- Quarterbacks – because is it even a Notre Dame podcast right now if you’re not talking about the quarterbacks
- Notre Dame & NIL – Is Notre Dame doing enough – or anything really – to keep up with the NIL arms race
- Breakout Players – Greg is on the verge of a bold prediction for an offensive player
- Under the Radar Players – Look for Mitchell Evans to have a big role this year even though he’s not talked about a lot right now
- Plenty of Q&A
UHND.com's Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang.
