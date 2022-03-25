Podcast: Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Players to Watch When There’s Something to Watch

After a long hiatus, the boys are back to podding on Single High. WIth spring practice fully underway and recruiting heating up, there was not a shortage of topics for the lads to discuss.

  • Spring Access – Less video and access seems to be happening while access to playeres and coaches has done a reversal from the BK era
  • Linebackers – Where does everyone fit in, how will reps be split, and will the group look a lot different this year?
  • Kyle Hamilton draft destinations – Please just let it be anywhere by the NY Giants for my own sanity
  • Secondary – Which young corners step up this spring with Cam Hart out and Notre Dame in need of more playmakers
  • Quarterbacks – because is it even a Notre Dame podcast right now if you’re not talking about the quarterbacks
  • Notre Dame & NIL – Is Notre Dame doing enough – or anything really – to keep up with the NIL arms race
  • Breakout Players – Greg is on the verge of a bold prediction for an offensive player
  • Under the Radar Players – Look for Mitchell Evans to have a big role this year even though he’s not talked about a lot right now
  • Plenty of Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

