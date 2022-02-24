Podcast: Looking Back and Laughing at Our 2021 Notre Dame Predictions with Ashton Pollard

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 24, 2022
0

Last summer we were joined by Ashton Pollard, now of Blue and Gold Illustrated fame, to make some 2021 Notre Dame football predictions.  This week we looked back at all those predictions and laughed at ourselves a little bit.  

  • Marist Liufau – Frank’s greatest prediction that never was
  • Kevin Austin playing up to some pre-season optimism despite a rough start to the year
  • One last “play Kyle on offense” rant from Greg (spoiler alert: it probably won’t be the last)
  • Really Toledo?  Looking back on why that was the worst game of the year in so many ways
  • Who saw Florida State scoring the most points on Notre Dame in the pre-season?  No one.  No one did.  
  • More thoughts on Al Golden as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator
  • What were we thinking with all our OL optimism in the pre-season?
  • What is our top culinary food travel destination? How bad all of our pre-season Heisman finalist predictions were

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 24, 2022
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button