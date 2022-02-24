Podcast: Looking Back and Laughing at Our 2021 Notre Dame Predictions with Ashton Pollard

Last summer we were joined by Ashton Pollard, now of Blue and Gold Illustrated fame, to make some 2021 Notre Dame football predictions. This week we looked back at all those predictions and laughed at ourselves a little bit.
- Marist Liufau – Frank’s greatest prediction that never was
- Kevin Austin playing up to some pre-season optimism despite a rough start to the year
- One last “play Kyle on offense” rant from Greg (spoiler alert: it probably won’t be the last)
- Really Toledo? Looking back on why that was the worst game of the year in so many ways
- Who saw Florida State scoring the most points on Notre Dame in the pre-season? No one. No one did.
- More thoughts on Al Golden as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator
- What were we thinking with all our OL optimism in the pre-season?
- What is our top culinary food travel destination? How bad all of our pre-season Heisman finalist predictions were
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!
We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)
UHND.com’s Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang. Come for the football, stay for Greg campaigning for Kyle to play offense.
Last summer we were joined by Ashton Pollard, now of Blue and Gold Illustrated fame, to make some 2021 Notre Dame football predictions. This week we looked back at all those predictions and laughed at ourselves a little bit.
- Marist Liufau – Frank’s greatest prediction that never was
- Kevin Austin playing up to some pre-season optimism despite a rough start to the year
- One last “play Kyle on offense” rant from Greg (spoiler alert: it probably won’t be the last)
- Really Toledo? Looking back on why that was the worst game of the year in so many ways
- Who saw Florida State scoring the most points on Notre Dame in the pre-season? No one. No one did.
- More thoughts on Al Golden as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator
- What were we thinking with all our OL optimism in the pre-season?
- What is our top culinary food travel destination?
- How bad all of our pre-season Heisman finalist predictions were