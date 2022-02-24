Podcast: Looking Back and Laughing at Our 2021 Notre Dame Predictions with Ashton Pollard

Last summer we were joined by Ashton Pollard, now of Blue and Gold Illustrated fame, to make some 2021 Notre Dame football predictions. This week we looked back at all those predictions and laughed at ourselves a little bit.

Marist Liufau – Frank’s greatest prediction that never was

Kevin Austin playing up to some pre-season optimism despite a rough start to the year

One last “play Kyle on offense” rant from Greg (spoiler alert: it probably won’t be the last)

Really Toledo? Looking back on why that was the worst game of the year in so many ways

Who saw Florida State scoring the most points on Notre Dame in the pre-season? No one. No one did.

More thoughts on Al Golden as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator

What were we thinking with all our OL optimism in the pre-season?

What is our top culinary food travel destination? How bad all of our pre-season Heisman finalist predictions were

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating 50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds 49 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery 48 TIPA 9.7% (4.5) Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk 47 DIPA 7.8% (4.25) Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)