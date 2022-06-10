Podcast: Notre Dame Lands its Most Important Commit in Years and Michigan Fans Are In Denial

Notre Dame landed its first 5-star commitment in almost a decade on Thursday and he just so happens to be a Michigan legacy who did not have much interest in playing football in the state of Michigan. We broke down the commitment of CJ Carr and what it means for Notre Dame football.
- Why the early commitment of Carr is massive for Notre Dame
- What is Notre Dame getting in Carr as a player
- What might follow for the Irish in the wake of Carr’s commitment
- What does all of this mean for Notre Dame’s ’23 recruiting – specifically Dante Moore
Should Notre Dame start targeting more quarterbacks instead of being all-in on Moore
- Breaking down why Michigan fans are in their denial stage of grieving at this point
