Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Football Official Visit Weekend Scoop

Notre Dame hosted some of the best uncommitted players in the country over the weekend which could ultimately determine whether or not this is a top 10 class or a top 5 class. By all accounts, the weekend was a success for Marcus Freeman and the staff of the Fighting Irish. Greg and Christian talked through all of the scoop from the big weekend on Monday.
- They hit on every un-committed player
- A 2023 Notre Dame quarterback recruiting update
- Update on Peyton Bowen
- Vibes from the parents about the ND official visit operation
- Greg glows talking about safeties