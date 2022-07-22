Will Compton had Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer on his podcast, Bussin’ With the Boys, this week, along with NFL star tight end Greg Kittle. Compton talked to Mayer, Notre Dame’s All-American tight end, about several topics. Still, one that is sure to grab Notre Dame fans’ attention is the big difference in coaching styles that Mayer discussed between former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman.

Michael Mayer on the difference between Coach Kelly & Coach Freeman at Notre Dame ☘️



I really appreciate @MMayer1001 coming on and keeping it real with the boys!



Looks us up on all platforms. @BussinWTB pic.twitter.com/RwXcTdkM8H — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 20, 2022

Mayer’s comments shouldn’t surprise anyone since it’s a lot of what we’ve heard since Freeman was announced as the 30th head coach in Notre Dame football history in December. We heard that Freeman’s style was much more hands-on and “in it with the boys,” as Compton put it, even when Freeman was the defensive coordinator last year. That approach is why the players mobbed him in the locker room as they did and threw all of their support behind him when he got the job after Kelly’s abrupt departure.

Look, no one ever expected Kelly to be on runs or lifts we the team – we know he preferred yoga. Kelly was in his 50s for most of his time at Notre Dame, versus Freeman being a late 30s former NFL linebacker. The difference that stood out to me was Mayer saying Kelly wouldn’t be around at all in the summer because, during Kelly’s reboot following the 2016 disaster, he said his players told him they wanted him around more, and he was going to make that happen. It sounds like even with that effort, Kelly wasn’t around much during the summertime.

Freeman being around all the time and “in it with the boys” all while putting together the best recruiting class Notre Dame’s had in nearly 20 years, is just all the more impressive and speaks to the style of coach Freeman wants to be. Will that equate to more wins or better performances in big games? No one knows yet. And it’s not to say that Freeman’s approach is vastly superior to Kelly’s because for all the shade we now throw on Bayou Brian, he won many games at Notre Dame and rebuilt a program that was in dissary.

Freeman is a first-time head coach and will make mistakes – it’s unavoidable – so leaning in on his strengths makes perfect sense and seems to resonate with the players. That should be the big takeaway here. While Freeman learns the ins and outs of being the head coach at a place like Notre Dame, he’s got to leverage his personal capital with the players as much as he can. Maybe that will result in a team ready to run through a wall at the start of a big game because for all of the positives from Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s lack of execution in big games against teams with more talent is well documented.