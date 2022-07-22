Fall camp is just two weeks away for Notre Dame football, meaning we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022 Notre Dame football season. This week we talked the position groups we’ll be watching heading into fall camp as the Irish begin prep for Ohio State and the rest of the 2022 schedule.

Why field corner and slot corner are two of the few unsettled positions

Will Jaden Mickey push upperclassmen and force his way on the field?

Depth at linebacker and defensive line being the best its been in years for Notre Dame

Why some reserve front seven players would have started in some other years at Notre Dame

Obvious depth concerns at receiver and whether or not Tobias Merriweather forces his way onto the field

Why every hinges on Tyler Buchner’s progression

Floor and ceiling projections for the Irish

Biblical breakfast burritos in Southern Cal

An impassioned 5-minute burger rant from Greg

Lots of more Q&A