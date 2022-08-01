This post is sponsored content from TicketIQ.com

Primary market face-value single-game tickets for the 2022 season went on sale Thursday, July 28th at 6 p.m. local time via the team’s website. Currently, no home games are sold out, but inventory is low for many. And for the Clemson game on 11/5, fans must purchase primary market tickets through a package that includes a ticket to the home opener versus Marshall.

On the secondary market, TicketIQ has Fee-Free Notre Dame Football tickets which also include a Refund Guarantee. Our Refund Guarantee states that if an event is canceled or deemed unfit for fans to attend, TicketIQ will refund ticket buyers in as soon as 15 days. That means that you can buy from TicketIQ worry-free. Customers on TicketIQ save between 15%-25% compared to other secondary market ticketing sites.

How Much Are 2022 Notre Dame Football Tickets

The average price of Notre Dame Fighting Irish tickets for the 2022 season is $389, which ranks second in NCAA Football, with only Ohio State more expensive. This is 14% less expensive than last season, but still significantly more expensive than any other ND Football season.

The 9/10 home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd is also one of the least expensive games of the year, with tickets going for as low as $73. The least expensive home game of the season comes on 10/22 against the UNLV Rebels, with tickets as cheap as $65.

The most expensive game of the season is on 11/5, when the Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers. Tickets for this one start at $285. Additionally, the 9/17 game against the California Golden Bears will run at a high price, with tickets currently going for as low as $113.

Notre Dame 2022 Season Tickets

Fans interested in becoming a football season ticket member, can fill out this form and a ticket service representative will get back to you.

Existing season ticket holders can renew their memberships now via the Notre Dame website and primary market Paciolan.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule