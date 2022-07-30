With Greg unavailable this week, Frank is joined by Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) from Her Loyal Sons. Ryan dusted off his Notre Dame podcasting mic after retiring from the HLS pod after last season to talk about the Shamrock Series jerseys and rant about the Big 10, along with a whole lot more.

Talking about the quarterback depth chart after Tyler Buchner

Players deep down the depth chart that will open eyes

Begging Under Armour to release the Marcus Freeman collection

Why the Notre Dame OL will step up in big games this year (and it’s not just b/c of Harry)

Lots and lots of snack talk

Preferred game watch environments

Special thanks to Ryan for joining us this week! Say thanks to Ryan with a donation to his Extra Life charity campaign!

This week’s sponsor: TicketIQ – NO FEE ND TICKETS