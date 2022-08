Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama or Irish Sports Daily recap a busy Friday as Notre Dame football opened preseason camp for the 2022 season.

F reshman OL Joey Tanona going on a medical scholarship

Thoughts on Notre Dame releasing updated heights and weights

Analyzing practice clips

Reactions to Mike Frank’s practice report

Thoughts on Notre Dame’s running backs

Wide receivers

Jarrett Patterson moving to guard and offensive line thoughts

Thoughts on the Notre Dame defense