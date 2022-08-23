Notre Dame Football wants to compete for the Joe Moore Award and have one of the best offensive lines in the country. Everyone returning has experience, size, and physicality that coach Harry Heistand is known for in South Bend. Blake Fisher has all the tools most linemen could only dream of, and he hopes to become a breakout star for the Fighting Irish and potentially a historic offensive line.

Player Profile

Position: Offensive Tackle

Offensive Tackle Grade: Sophomore

Sophomore Hometown: Avon, Indiana

Avon, Indiana Height/ Weight: 6’ 6”, 327 lbs

6’ 6”, 327 lbs Recruiting Ranking: #1 Player in Indiana, #7 OT, and #55 overall in 2021 class per 247 Sports

An injury hampered Fisher’s 2021 campaign

Unfortunately, Blake Fisher was only able to play in two games last fall. In week one, he suffered a knee injury during the first half of the Notre Dame victory over Florida State. After spending the rest of the regular season on the sideline, the talented freshman was able to start in the Fiesta Bowl.

Since Fisher only played in two games, he still has four years of eligibility remaining in South Bend, although he will likely enter the NFL Draft before then.

The sophomore from central Indiana may have the highest ceiling of anyone on the roster. Standing in at 6’ 6” and 327 lbs (according to the team website), the sophomore tackle wreaked havoc on players in high school and had some of the best tape of any player in the country.

Fans can anticipate Fisher to add more to his highlight reels this year for the Irish, and I believe his abilities will look reminiscent of former Notre Dame greats like Ronnie Stanley and Mike McGlinchy.

Blake Fisher is projected to start at right tackle for the Fighting Irish this fall as fellow sophomore Joe Alt solidified the left tackle position in 2021. Although I would not be shocked if Fisher goes back to the left side of the line at some point in his career. The talented tackle has the size and athletic ability that no one can teach, that is why many expect him to become the next great Notre Dame offensive lineman.

The ND Offensive Line can be elite in 2022

The Irish Offensive Line suffered a blow with the foot sprain to Jarrett Patterson in camp. Patterson is a pre-season All-American lineman and was slated to play guard for the team this fall so that Zeke Correll could get the start at center. However, Marcus Freeman said that moving Patterson to guard would help put their best five linemen on the field.

Now, Patterson will be held out of practice for ten days and is listed as questionable for the week one matchup against Ohio State. Coach Freeman said Patterson’s pain tolerance could be a determining factor on his availability. If he were unable to play against the Buckeyes, the starting line would be Joe Alt, Andrew Kristofic or Rocco Spindler, Zeke Correll, Josh Lugg, and Blake Fisher.

The Notre Dame Offensive Line is built for the future. Not only because of the foundation of sophomore starters Joe Alt and Blake Fisher but alongside the incoming recruiting classes that offensive line coach Harry Heistand is putting together. Countless four-star offensive linemen are heading to South Bend, and the future is brighter than ever.

Final Thoughts

Harry Heistand is back in South Bend, and fans could not be more ecstatic. Notre Dame had countless injuries last year and were forced to play linemen that did not have the experience or were not developed physically as they would have liked. Jack Coan was sacked too often, and the Irish were far from dominant with their rushing attack.

But Heistand and the Irish return an experienced offensive line from a season ago this season. This group can be one of the best units in all of college football. With the speed from the wide receivers, running backs, and quarterback, this group needs to be more physical and run the ball on opponents.

For Marcus Freeman to take this program back to the College Football Playoffs, the 2022 offensive line must be great.