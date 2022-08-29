Notre Dame enteres this weekend’s showdown with Ohio State with a relatively clean bill of health, but there is one big-time player on the injury list – starting guard Jarrett Patterson. Marcus Freeman confirmed on Monday that Patterson is still questionable heading into the top-5 matchup against the 2nd-ranked Buckeyes.

“Jarrett, to me, is still questionable,” Freeman said on Monday. “I expect him to come out this week and practice. We’ll see as we get closer to game time where he’ll be, but I’d say he’s questionable right now.”

Patterson has not been practicing with what has been reported to be a foot sprain for the last couple of weeks, but it sounds as though he could be returning to practice this week based on Freeman’s comments.

After spending the last three years as Notre Dame’s starting center, Patterson moved to guard this summer with the emergence of Zeke Correll at center. Patterson at guard gave Notre Dame the best five linemen on the field at once and figured to enhance Patterson’s NFL Draft profile. If he misses the Ohio State, or any future games, the Irish offensive line will still be talented but it would be missing a pre-season All-American.

Sophomore Rocco Spindler is listed as Patterson’s backup on the official two-deep but Andrew Kristofic, who started the entire second half of last season when Notre Dame stabilized what was a shaky offensive line, is listed as Josh Lugg’s backup at right guard. Kristofic could slide over to start at left guard if Patterson misses any time.

Other than Patterson, the only player whose injury status Freeman addressed on Monday was Marist Liufau. Freeman was much more optimistic about Liufau though. “Marist is probable,” Freeman said on Monday. “Marist is ready to go. He’ll be ready. I don’t expect any limitations out of Mariust Liufau.”