Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame’s Season Opener Against Media Crowned Preseason Champs Ohio State

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 1, 2022
1

I had to pod solo this week to preview the season opener against Ohio State, but that didn’t stop me from holding back on the media’s crowning of Ohio State this season as some unbeatable team coming off a 2-loss campaign in 2021. I broke down the matchup by covering topics such as:

  • Tyler Buchner’s first career start & Marcus Freeman’s first regular season game on the road in Columbus not being ideal
  • Why Notre Dame has an advantage in the trenches
  • Position flexibility of Notre Dame’s front seven 
  • How Notre Dame’s secondary will determine the outcome
  • Specific players to watch this week

I was also adventurous with some Portuguese beers this week, with varying levels of success.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Mosaic IPA / Raferia 63IPA6% (2.75)
Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing63Pale Ale5% (4.25)
Electric Spectre / KCBC62DIPA8% (4.25)
Kinetics / Equilibrium61DIPA8.5% (4.25)
That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC60IPA7.2% (4.0)
Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half59DIPA8.2% (4.5)
Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity58DIPA8.0% (4.0)
Sneak / Kane57TIPA10.2% (4.25)
Brain Death / KCBC56DIPA8.5% (4.0)
Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks55IPA5.0% (4.0)
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

Notre Dame v. Ohio State 2022
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 1, 2022
1

You may also like

One Comment

  1. Media crowned…….. Good one!
    but it it IS the same “media” that ranks ND as the 5th best team in the country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button