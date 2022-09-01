I had to pod solo this week to preview the season opener against Ohio State, but that didn’t stop me from holding back on the media’s crowning of Ohio State this season as some unbeatable team coming off a 2-loss campaign in 2021. I broke down the matchup by covering topics such as:
- Tyler Buchner’s first career start & Marcus Freeman’s first regular season game on the road in Columbus not being ideal
- Why Notre Dame has an advantage in the trenches
- Position flexibility of Notre Dame’s front seven
- How Notre Dame’s secondary will determine the outcome
- Specific players to watch this week
I was also adventurous with some Portuguese beers this week, with varying levels of success.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Mosaic IPA / Raferia
|63
|IPA
|6%
|(2.75)
|Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing
|63
|Pale Ale
|5%
|(4.25)
|Electric Spectre / KCBC
|62
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|Kinetics / Equilibrium
|61
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.25)
|That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC
|60
|IPA
|7.2%
|(4.0)
|Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half
|59
|DIPA
|8.2%
|(4.5)
|Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity
|58
|DIPA
|8.0%
|(4.0)
|Sneak / Kane
|57
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|Brain Death / KCBC
|56
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.0)
|Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks
|55
|IPA
|5.0%
|(4.0)
|Tremendous Cream / Other Half
|51
|TIPA
|10.0%
|(4.5)
|Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant
|50
|TIPA
|10.4%
|(4.5)
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!
We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)
UHND.com’s Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang. Come for the football, stay for Greg campaigning for Kyle to play offense.
Frank had to pod solo this week to preview the season opener against Ohio State, but that didn’t stop him from holding back on the media’s crowning of Ohio State this season as some unbeatable team coming off a 2-loss campaign in 2021. Frank broke down the matchup by covering topics such as:
- Tyler Buchner’s first career start & Marcus Freeman’s first regular season game on the road in Columbus not being ideal
- Why Notre Dame has an advantage in the trenches
- Position flexibility of Notre Dame’s front seven
- How Notre Dame’s secondary will determine the outcome
- Specific players to watch this week
One Comment
Media crowned…….. Good one!
but it it IS the same “media” that ranks ND as the 5th best team in the country.