Notre Dame traveled to Ohio State last weekend and gave the Buckeyes all they could handle for nearly three-full quarters. However, after the game head coach Marcus Freeman pointed out how a team finishes a game may be the most important asset and unfortunately, that is where the Irish fell short. Even in defeat though, the Irish secondary proved they could hang with premier receivers. Heisman candidate, C.J. Stroud averaged a mere 6.6 yards per completion, and that came with little-to-no Irish pass rush. That is something the defensive line must improve on going forward.

On the offensive side of the ball for the Irish, quarterback Tyler Buchner showcased his toughness and willingness to absorb contact when necessary. He also revealed some inexperience. At times he appeared to run first with his head down instead of keeping his eyes downfield. He is likely a season away from where he needs to be for the Irish to be true contenders. The Notre Dame run game was virtually non-existent averaging just 2.5 yard per carry. Like Buchner, the offensive line is full of potential but green. They will also need some time to develop as many of them are still finding their way.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Coach Freeman announced that starting guard Jarrett Patterson remains questionable due to a foot sprain. Senior WR Avery Davis is lost for the season due to a torn ACL, and TE Mitchell Evans is out indefinitely due to an injured foot. LB Bo Bauer is questionable (undisclosed).

Marshall

RB Rasheen Ali is out indefinitely (personal).

GET IN THE GAME

Up to $1000 back in free bets!

(new customers and based on local availability) Bet Now * Sponsored Links

Betting Trends

This is the first-ever matchup between Marshall and Notre Dame

Marshall is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Marshall’s last 7 games

Notre Dame is 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games played in week 2

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games

Point Spread and Total

Marshall (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at Notre Dame -20.5 (0-1) (1-0 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, the early betting line opened with Notre Dame as 18.5-point favorites before the line moved to where it sits now at -20.5. Last week, Marshall defeated Norfolk State, 55-3. The Herd showed up with a plethora of new faces as they added a whopping 24 players from the transfer portal during this past off-season. Marshall’s offense shelled out over 600-yards of total offense while its defense held Norfolk to just over 100-yards of total offense.

On the flip side, Notre Dame fell to Ohio State, 21-10. The Irish defense held the potent Buckeyes’ offense to under 400-yards of total offense. The Irish offense managed what it could, tallying 253-yards of its own. The Irish have not faired well ATS in week two going 2-12 in the past 14. Although this week’s opponent for Notre Dame will not be as talented as Ohio State, it will certainly be as motivated if not more.

In most cases, a let-down would be expected in this spot for Notre Dame, but this game will be the first home game as head coach for coach Freeman, so the team should show out strong for their coach. Perhaps the biggest question will be how will the Irish offense look this week and how many points they will be able to add to the scoreboard. Three touchdowns may be too many to lay until proven otherwise

PICK: Marshall

Behind Enemy Lines Week 2:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (3-4) (2-5 ATS)

Arkansas State (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at Ohio State -44.5 (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Arkansas State defeated Grambling 58-3. The Red Wolves racked up 572-yards offense with 339 of them coming on the ground. Meanwhile, Ohio State won a slugfest against Notre Dame, 21-10. This line opened with Ohio State -43 before inching up to 44.5. The total remains locked in at 68.5 across the board. Arkansas State is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games played in September. Ohio State is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games. PICK: Arkansas State

UNLV (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at California -13(1-0) (1-0 ATS)

California defeated UC Davis last week, 34-13. UNLV dominated Idaho State, 52-21. California is holding steady at -13. The total on this one opened at 50.5 before dropping to 48. UNLV is 0-9 SU in its last 9 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 conference. California is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games against an opponent in the Mountain West conference. The total has gone UNDER in 6 of California’s last 9 games. PICK: California

North Carolina -7.5 (2-0) (1-1 ATS) at Georgia State (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

UNC won a tennis match against Appalachian State last week, 63-61. The Tarheels’ defense surrendered 40 points in the fourth quarter alone. Georgia State lost to South Carolina, 35-14. They held the Gamecocks to just 79-yards rushing. North Carolina is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone OVER in 4 of North Carolina’s last 5 games. Georgia State is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games. PICK: Georgia State

#9 Baylor(1-0) (1-0 ATS) at #21 BYU -4 (1-0) (1-0 ATS)

BYU traveled to South Florida and took care of business, 50-21. The Cougars limited the Bulls to 279-yards of total offense. Baylor undressed Albany, 69-10. BYU opened at -2.5 before getting to where they sit now at -4. The total on this matchup is hovering around 53. Baylor is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baylor’s last 7 games on the road. Brigham Young is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games. PICK: Baylor

#10 USC -9 (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at Stanford (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Stanford brushed its teeth with Colgate winning, 41-10. The Cardinal held them to a minuscule 59-yards passing. USC burnt Rice, 66-14. The Trojans managed a balanced attack of 330-yards passing with 208-yards rushing. USC opened at -11.5 before the line fells a couple of spots to -9. However, the total rose drastically from 64 to 67.5. Southern California is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against Stanford. The total has gone UNDER in 4 of USC’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Stanford. The Cardinal is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games at home. PICK: USC

Syracuse -23(1-0) (1-0 ATS) at UConn (1-1) (2-0)

Syracuse crushed Louisville last week, 31-7. The Orange created three turnovers, but they also had 18 penalties called against them. UConn defeated its neighbor, Central Connecticut State, 28-3. Cuse opened -20 before the line climbed to -23. The total fell from 53.5 to 49. Syracuse is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games against Connecticut. Syracuse is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against UConn. The Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games. PICK: Syracuse

Furman (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at #5 Clemson (1-0) (1-0 ATS) – N/A

Stat padding

Memphis -6 (0-1) (0-1 ATS) at Navy (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Navy was sunk by Delaware. The Blue Hens managed just 13-yards rushing and still defeated the Midshipmen, 14-7. Mississippi State caged the Tigers, 49-23. This line is ranging between -6 to -6.5 depending on the book. The total is a strong 50.5. Memphis is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Navy. The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Navy’s last 9 games. PICK: Navy

Boston College (0-1) (0-1 ATS) at Virginia Tech -2.5 (0-1 (0-1 ATS)

Boston College was outscored by nine in the second half and fell to Rutgers last week, 22-21. The Eagles were held to just 29-yards on the ground. The Hokies were baked at home by Old Dominion, 20-17. Virginia Tech opened at -3.5 before the line settled in at -2.5 across the board. The total is firm at 46. Boston College is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Virginia Tech. The Eagles are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Virginia Tech. The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Virginia Tech’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. PICK: Boston College

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents listed in bold.