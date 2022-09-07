Greg breaks down the Notre Dame offense following the week one loss to Ohio State when the offense put up just 10 points against the 2nd ranked Buckeyes. In this video, Greg discusses:
- Is the offensive line a major concern
- Does Notre Dame have enough weapons
- Can they lean on their running game
2 Comments
y’all put up with Fat Fraud for a dozen years……..get a grip, and stop being a bunch of panicky, pearl clutching pussies.
I agree, O. line should improve vs. Marshall, Cal. Still a little disappointing that we still can’t run the ball or score against the OSU, Alabama’s.
Not yet an elite program. Hopefully, recruiting will get the O. there/ nice podcast!