Notre Dame returns to action this weekend for its home opener looking for its first win of the season. The Irish offense was sluggish on the road last weekend but has a perfect opportunity to take a big step forward this week as they host Marshall for the first time in program history. Will they seize it?

What Worries This Week

A slow start. A week after a sluggish offensive performance, there’s always the chance for a slight hangover into the next game. I don’t necessarily think there WILL be a slow start by the Irish offense, but it is a worry because if there is a slow start, things could snowball quickly after last week’s performance.

In last year’s home-opener, Notre Dame couldn’t get much going offensively against Toledo until the fourth quarter when they scored 18 points, including a last-minute touchdown from Jack Coan to Michael Mayer a play after Coan dislocated his finger. Notre Dame can’t do the same tomorrow against Marshall.

Home game distractions. In The Horseshoe, Marcus Freeman did not look like a rookie head coach on the sidelines. He was calm and in control from start to finish. However, this week poses a new challenge for the first-time head coach with all that comes with a Notre Dame home game. There are many more responsibilities and distractions that come with a home game. It’s not a huge concern by any means, but in a week like this sometimes it’s a stretch to find things to worry about.

Special teams not helping the offense. Freeman said on Thursday that Notre Dame worked on special teams – specifically kick and punt return – a lot this week after an uneven performance in Columbus. The kick return unit looked so out of sorts, however, that I don’t know if those kinks can be worked out in just a week. On the other hand, after last week, if Notre Dame just took touchbacks on any kickoffs – which hopefully will only be a couple – it might be a win until Brian Mason gets things figured out.

What Doesn’t Worry Me this Week

Offensive line rebounding. Notre Dame struggled in the Toledo home-opener last year in large part because the struggles of the offensive line from the Florida State game lingered into week (and then weeks 3, 4, and 5). I don’t expect that to happen again this year. For one, Jarrett Patterson is apparently likely to play this week after being unable to go against Ohio State. Secondly, the line has too much raw talent this year for the it to continue to struggle like we saw last year until mid-season. Look for the Irish offensive line to have a big bounce-back performance against Marshall.

Notre Dame’s passing game. Tyler Buchner started last week’s game by hitting his first eight passes before struggling in the second half. But, like the line, I expect a big bounce back from Buchner. Greg predicted Buchner to go over 300 yards on this week’s podcast and for Lorenzo Styles and Michael Mayer to both top 100 yards receiving. I don’t know if I am as bullish as Greg is on the passing game, but I do think we see the offense that Notre Dame wants to run as opposed to the offense they thought they had to run.

Players to Watch

Lorenzo Styles – Styles had 2 total targets last week. He’ll have more than that by half-time this weekend.

– Styles had 2 total targets last week. He’ll have more than that by half-time this weekend. Isaiah Foskey – He had a rough week one, but like his counterparts on the OL, he’ll bounce back with Marshall forced into a lot of obvious passing downs.

– He had a rough week one, but like his counterparts on the OL, he’ll bounce back with Marshall forced into a lot of obvious passing downs. Jarrett Patterson – Does he play? And if he does, is he the same player we’ve grown accustomed to, or does the foot injury limit him?

– Does he play? And if he does, is he the same player we’ve grown accustomed to, or does the foot injury limit him? Josh Lugg & Zeke Correll – Joe Alt and Blake Fisher were pretty solid on the edges of the line, but the interior really struggled last week. How they bounce back will be significant for Notre Dame.

– Joe Alt and Blake Fisher were pretty solid on the edges of the line, but the interior really struggled last week. How they bounce back will be significant for Notre Dame. Audric Estime – We saw flashes of Estime last week, but I think we see Notre Dame fully unleash the beast this week.

Prediction Time

Unlike last year, Notre Dame won’t struggle in this year’s home opener. Will the Irish look as good as they did in week two in 2020 when they beat South Florida 52-0? I don’t know that I’ll go that far, but I see Notre Dame looking a lot stronger on offense while continuing its strong defensive performance from a week ago.

Notre Dame 45, Marshall 13