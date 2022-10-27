About Last Week

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman emphasized urgency and execution heading into last week’s game against UNLV. His team showcased urgency in the first half taking a 30-7 lead into halftime. However, the lack of execution was also on full display. Quarterback Drew Pyne overthrew a couple of would-be touchdown passes, all-world tight end Michael Mayer dropped a touchdown reception, running back Audric Estime fumbled in enemy territory, kicker Blake Grupe missed a 42-yard field goal, and the Irish defense allowed drives to continue due to poor arm-tackling including three touchdowns from the redzone.

In the end, Notre Dame did what was needed to be done in order to win the game. As expected, the running back committee ran a half of marathon, carrying the ball 47 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. The defense limited UNLV to 299 total yards.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis and TE Kevin Baumann are lost for the season (ACL). QB Tyler Buchner is out for the season (shoulder). TE Cane Berrong is out indefinitely (knee). RB Jadarian Price is out for the season (Achilles). Tight End Eli Raridon is out for the season (knee).

Syracuse

Defensive Back Garrett Williams is questionable (leg). Running Back Chris Elmore is out for the season (undisclosed). Defensive Back Neil Nunn (undisclosed) and Dom Foster (suspension) are out indefinitely. Defensive Lineman Terry Lockett is out for the season (undisclosed). Wide Receiver Isaiah Jones is out for the season (upper body). Linebacker Stefon Thompson is out for the season (leg). Defensive Back Dom Foster is out indefinitely (suspension). Quarterback Justin Lamson is out for the season (leg).

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone over in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Syracuse is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

Syracuse is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.

82% of Notre Dame’s opponents’ red zone drives have ended in touchdowns.

Notre Dame is 7-3 all-time against the Syracuse Orange.

Point Spread & Over / Under Total

Notre Dame (4-3) (3-4 ATS) at #16 Syracuse -3 (6-1) (6-1 ATS)

The Orange could not survive the four-round bout at Clemson last weekend. The Orange were shut out, 17-0 in the second half before losing the game, 27-21. The Orange finished with just 291 yards of total offense, but that was due to four Clemson turnovers. One of those turnovers was returned for a score. Similarly, to Syracuse, it seemed like Notre Dame also did a little sleep-walking during the second half of its game against UNLV. The Irish offense added 14 points after half time but was shut out in the 3rd quarter. Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs carried much of the load during the game toting the rock 28 times for 205 yards (7.3 YPC). Tight end Mayer also shined with six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey was spectacular with three sacks and broke a Notre Dame record by blocking two punts in the same game.

The line and total on this game are holding firm, with Syracuse -3 and 46, respectively. Coach Lou Holtz used to say that a good head coach, by himself, could get his team up for one, maybe two games a year. The rest of them were on the players. Coach Freeman had his team motivated for week one against his former team, Ohio State, and it showed. This week’s game will be on his players. It will undoubtedly be a dog fight inside of the Dome in New York on Saturday afternoon. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 9:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (44-30) (35-39 ATS)

#2 Ohio State -15.5 (6-0) (4-2-1 ATS) at #13 Penn State (6-1) (4-3 ATS)

Ohio State flexed its muscles again last week smashing Iowa, 54-10. Buckeyes’ quarterback, C.J. Stroud passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Iowa was held to 158 yards of total offense. Penn State also took care of business at home smacking Minnesota around, 45-17. The Nittany Lions’ offense showcased a balance attack passing for 304 yards and adding another 175 yards on the ground. Ohio State is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Penn State. The total has gone over in 6 of Ohio State’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Big Ten Conference. The total has gone under in 5 of Penn State’s last 7 games against Ohio State. Penn State is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games played in October. Ohio State opened at -14.5 before moving up a notch to -15.5. The total also moved up one spot to 61.5. PICK: Penn State

Coastal Carolina (6-1) (2-4-1 ATS) at Marshall -2 (4-3) (3-4 ATS)

Marshall finally decided to show up last week at James Madison winning, 26-12. Thundering Herd running back, Khalan Laborn carried the ball 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Coastal Carolina’s home was washed away by Old Dominion, 49-21. The Monarchs racked up a whopping 528 yards of total offense. The total has gone under in 6 of Marshall’s last 7 games. Marshall is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Sun Belt conference. Coastal Carolina is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games against an opponent in the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall opened at -2.5 before falling by a half of point and the total is locked in at 55.5 across the board. PICK: Coastal Carolina

#8 Oregon -17 (6-1) (5-2 ATS) at California (3-4) (4-3 ATS)

Last week, Washington scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to defeat California, 28-21. The Golden Bears were limited to 61-yards rushing on 31 carries. Oregon upset #9 UCLA, 45-30. The Ducks’ defense surrendered 448 yards to UCLA, but Oregon’s offense saved the day with 545 yards of its own. Oregon is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games against California. The total has gone over in 4 of Oregon’s last 5 games against an opponent in the North Division. Cal is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home. Cal is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Oregon. PICK: California

Pittsburgh (4-3) (ATS) at #21 North Carolina -3.5 (6-1) (3-3-1 ATS)

North Carolina will be returning fresh from a bye-week. In the week prior, the Tar Heels took care of business at Duke, 38-35. UNC quarterback, Drake Maye threw for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. Pittsburgh was pecked away by the Louisville Cardinals, 24-10. The Panthers suffered from four turnovers including one fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Pittsburgh is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road. Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against an opponent in the Coastal Division. The total has gone over in 4 of North Carolina’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh. North Carolina opened at -4.5 before dropping a notch. The total is hovering around 64. PICK: North Carolina

East Carolina (5-3) (5-3 ATS) at BYU -3 (4-4) (2-6 ATS)

Last week, the Cougars were declawed at Liberty, 41-14. Liberty tallied 527 yards of offense including 300-yards rushing. East Carolina protected its house by demolishing UCF 34-13. Pirates’ quarterback, Holton Ahlers completed 30 of 36 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown. East Carolina is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road. The total has gone over in 8 of East Carolina’s last 9 games against an opponent in the Independents (FBS) Conference. BYU is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games played on a Friday. The line and total are firm with BYU-3 and 62 respectively. PICK: BYU

Stanford (3-4) (2-4 ATS) at #12 UCLA -16.5 (6-1) (ATS)

It took five field goals for Stanford to squeak by Arizona State, 15-14. The Cardinal was limited to 78-yards rushing on 25 carries, but it was enough to secure the victory. Oregon took UCLA’S best punch and sent them back to California with a loss defeating the Bruins, 45-30. Even in defeat, UCLA running back, Zach Charbonnet showcased his skills rushing for 151 yards and one score on 20 carries. Stanford is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. The total has gone over in 4 of UCLA’s last 5 games against Stanford. UCLA is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the North Division. UCLA is -16.5 and the total is hovering around 64.5. PICK: Stanford

UNLV (4-4) (5-3 ATS) – bye week

Last week, the Rebels were strong armed in South Bend falling to Notre Dame, 44-21. UNLV’s offense could not surpass 300 yards of total offense. Next game at San Diego State.

#5 Clemson (8-0) (4-4 ATS) – bye week

The Tigers mounted a second half comeback handing Syracuse its first loss of the season, 27-21. Clemson backup quarterback, Cade Klubnik came in relief to lead the Tigers to 17-unanswered, second-half points. Next game at Notre Dame.

Temple (2-5) (4-3 ATS) at Navy -13.5 (2-5) (4-3 ATS)

Houston invaded Navy last week winning easily, 38-20. It was a game of turnovers as Houston finished with three lost fumbles and Navy threw a pair of interceptions. The Midshipmen were also held to 326 total yards of offense. Last week, Temple started with a 10-point first quarter lead before allowing Tulsa to come from and win, 27-16. Temple finished the game with 84 yards rushing and just 280 yards of total offense. Temple is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games against Navy. The total has gone under in 4 of Temple’s last 5 games. Navy is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the East Division. The line and total on this game are firm at -13.5 and 40.5 across the board. PICK: Navy

Boston College -7.5 (2-5) (1-6 ATS) at UConn (3-5) (6-2 ATS)

Wake Forest shot down the Eagles last week, 43-15. Boston College was limited to 56-yards rushing on 23 carries. Eagles quarterback, Phil Jurkovec completed 20 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. UConn will be returning from a bye week after having lost the week before at Ball State. The Cardinals scored 15-unanswered second-half points to win, 25-21. Boston College is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against UConn. The total has gone under in 11 of Boston College’s last 15 games. UConn is 0-8 SU in its last 8 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Boston College opened at -9 before dropping to -7.5. The total is steady at 44.5. PICK: Boston College

#10 USC -15.5 (6-1) (5-2 ATS) at Arizona (3-4) (4-3 ATS)

USC will enter this week’s game fresh from a bye week. The week prior, Utah scored with 48 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, including a 2-point conversion to defeat the Trojans, 43-42. It was an offensive showdown as both teams racked up over 500 yards of offense. Arizona should also be refreshed from a bye week of its own. It the Wildcats last game, they were caged at Washington, 49-39. Arizona quarterback, Jayden De Laura threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns. USC is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games against Arizona. The total has gone over in 5 of USC’s last 6 games against an opponent in the South Division. Arizona is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games against an opponent in the South Division. USC is hovering around 15.5 and the total fell from 77 to 75. PICK: Arizona

*Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents listed in bold.